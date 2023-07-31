INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) has increased by 21.94 when compared to last closing price of 3.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 38.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INVO is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INVO is $60.00, which is $15.41 above the current price. The public float for INVO is 0.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INVO on July 31, 2023 was 74.82K shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO stock saw an increase of 38.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.00% and a quarterly increase of -39.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.04% for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.79% for INVO’s stock, with a -59.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.38%, as shares surge +10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +38.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -45.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.