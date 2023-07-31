Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is $21.00, which is $16.09 above the current market price. The public float for INZY is 39.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INZY on July 31, 2023 was 563.03K shares.

INZY) stock’s latest price update

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY)’s stock price has dropped by -5.03 in relation to previous closing price of 5.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -29.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INZY’s Market Performance

INZY’s stock has fallen by -29.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.64% and a quarterly drop of -7.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.27% for Inozyme Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.90% for INZY’s stock, with a 33.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

INZY Trading at -18.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares sank -11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY fell by -29.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw 367.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Hopfner Robert Lorne, who purchase 228,702 shares at the price of $6.25 back on May 12. After this action, Hopfner Robert Lorne now owns 3,661,518 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $1,429,388 using the latest closing price.

Hopfner Robert Lorne, the Director of Inozyme Pharma Inc., purchase 219,230 shares at $6.48 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hopfner Robert Lorne is holding 3,432,816 shares at $1,420,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

Equity return is now at value -53.50, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.