Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IFBD is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) is $12.47, The public float for IFBD is 0.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. On July 31, 2023, IFBD’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

IFBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) has increased by 30.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IFBD’s Market Performance

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has experienced a 13.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.70% drop in the past month, and a -39.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.96% for IFBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.42% for IFBD stock, with a simple moving average of -66.38% for the last 200 days.

IFBD Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.96%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFBD rose by +13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9616. In addition, Infobird Co. Ltd saw -63.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.48 for the present operating margin

+35.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infobird Co. Ltd stands at -277.29. Equity return is now at value -119.80, with -63.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.