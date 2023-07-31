Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IDEX is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IDEX is $1.00, The public float for IDEX is 711.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.52% of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on July 31, 2023 was 90.59M shares.

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.70 in relation to its previous close of 0.08. However, the company has experienced a -1.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX’s Market Performance

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a -1.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.62% rise in the past month, and a 221.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.97% for IDEX stock, with a simple moving average of -40.50% for the last 200 days.

IDEX Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0887. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -48.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.