Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) has jumped by 18.11 compared to previous close of 79.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) is 30.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HURN is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) is $106.67, which is $13.02 above the current market price. The public float for HURN is 18.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On July 31, 2023, HURN’s average trading volume was 135.22K shares.

HURN’s Market Performance

The stock of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) has seen a 11.89% increase in the past week, with a 13.90% rise in the past month, and a 11.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for HURN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.63% for HURN’s stock, with a 21.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HURN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HURN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HURN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $64 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

HURN Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HURN rose by +11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.67. In addition, Huron Consulting Group Inc. saw 28.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HURN starting from Kelly John D., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $75.29 back on May 08. After this action, Kelly John D. now owns 47,798 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc., valued at $112,937 using the latest closing price.

Hussey C. Mark, the CEO and President of Huron Consulting Group Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $72.48 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hussey C. Mark is holding 110,286 shares at $144,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+27.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huron Consulting Group Inc. stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.53. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.