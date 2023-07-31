Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GURE is 0.46.

The public float for GURE is 7.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GURE on July 31, 2023 was 26.57K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GURE) stock’s latest price update

Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.88 in comparison to its previous close of 2.38, however, the company has experienced a -8.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GURE’s Market Performance

Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) has experienced a -8.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.04% drop in the past month, and a -13.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for GURE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.48% for GURE’s stock, with a -26.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GURE Trading at -14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GURE fell by -8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Gulf Resources Inc. saw -27.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GURE starting from Zhang Tengfei, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Jun 22. After this action, Zhang Tengfei now owns 1,000 shares of Gulf Resources Inc., valued at $5,025 using the latest closing price.

Ma Shengwei, the Independent Director of Gulf Resources Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Ma Shengwei is holding 1,000 shares at $6,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GURE

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.