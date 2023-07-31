Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) has increased by 17.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GWAV is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GWAV is $720.00, The public float for GWAV is 8.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWAV on July 31, 2023 was 30.09K shares.

GWAV’s Market Performance

GWAV stock saw an increase of 28.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.05% and a quarterly increase of 15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.47% for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.69% for GWAV’s stock, with a -1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GWAV Trading at 21.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +26.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWAV rose by +28.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7837. In addition, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. saw 11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWAV starting from Meeks Danny, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Nov 23. After this action, Meeks Danny now owns 2,562,203 shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., valued at $130 using the latest closing price.

Meeks Danny, the Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., purchase 6,850 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Meeks Danny is holding 2,561,203 shares at $8,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. stands at -103.13. Equity return is now at value -692.10, with -152.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.