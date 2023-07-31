Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock Experiences 14.08% Monthly Change

In the past week, GFI stock has gone up by 2.50%, with a monthly gain of 14.08% and a quarterly surge of 0.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Gold Fields Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.11% for GFI’s stock, with a 26.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is above average at 19.67x. The 36-month beta value for GFI is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GFI is $14.46, which is $0.7 above than the current price. The public float for GFI is 858.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on July 31, 2023 was 5.12M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.96 in comparison to its previous close of 15.34, however, the company has experienced a 2.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFI Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.82. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 51.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.