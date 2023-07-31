Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLEX is $32.57, which is $5.69 above the current price. The public float for FLEX is 440.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on July 31, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.07relation to previous closing price of 27.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX’s stock has fallen by -5.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.20% and a quarterly rise of 33.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Flex Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.42% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.92. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Tan Kwang Hooi, who sale 5,020 shares at the price of $26.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, Tan Kwang Hooi now owns 144,208 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $135,396 using the latest closing price.

Tan Kwang Hooi, the Group President of Flex Ltd., sale 3,602 shares at $26.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Tan Kwang Hooi is holding 149,228 shares at $96,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.