First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stock Sees a4.83 Increase

In the past week, FSLR stock has gone up by 5.30%, with a monthly gain of 13.13% and a quarterly surge of 3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.27% for FSLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 539.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is $240.59, which is $32.47 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On July 31, 2023, FSLR’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.83 compared to its previous closing price of 198.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/28/23 that First Solar Reports an ‘Impressive’ Quarter. Other Solar Stocks Are in the Shade.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $283 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.50. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 39.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Widmar Mark R, who sale 2,160 shares at the price of $210.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, Widmar Mark R now owns 84,021 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $453,600 using the latest closing price.

Widmar Mark R, the Chief Executive Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 3,982 shares at $205.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Widmar Mark R is holding 86,181 shares at $816,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.