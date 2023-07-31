Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FEMY is 0.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is $7.75, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for FEMY is 9.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On July 31, 2023, FEMY’s average trading volume was 3.43M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FEMY) stock’s latest price update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -22.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 63.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FEMY’s Market Performance

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has experienced a 63.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.63% rise in the past month, and a -28.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.45% for FEMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.31% for FEMY’s stock, with a -34.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEMY Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.38%, as shares surge +23.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY rose by +63.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4693. In addition, Femasys Inc. saw -27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-961.71 for the present operating margin

-10.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc. stands at -944.62. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.