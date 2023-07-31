EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has gone up by 3.77% for the week, with a 50.44% rise in the past month and a 88.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.78% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.66% for EYPT’s stock, with a 130.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) by analysts is $31.75, which is $19.91 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 30.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.57% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of EYPT was 517.97K shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.76 compared to its previous closing price of 10.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 50.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +44.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 238.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Liu Ye, who sale 1 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 30. After this action, Liu Ye now owns 3,010,721 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -88.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.