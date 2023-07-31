Examining the Volatility of PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s (PFSI) Stock

In the past week, PFSI stock has gone down by -4.90%, with a monthly gain of 5.84% and a quarterly surge of 15.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for PFSI’s stock, with a 24.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is above average at 15.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.

The public float for PFSI is 27.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PFSI on July 31, 2023 was 348.42K shares.

PFSI) stock’s latest price update

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.11 in comparison to its previous close of 80.20, however, the company has experienced a -4.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PFSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $85 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

PFSI Trading at 10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSI fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.93. In addition, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. saw 34.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSI starting from SPECTOR DAVID, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 18. After this action, SPECTOR DAVID now owns 375,604 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., valued at $1,159,800 using the latest closing price.

SPECTOR DAVID, the Chairman & CEO of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $68.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that SPECTOR DAVID is holding 390,604 shares at $1,021,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.92 for the present operating margin

+87.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stands at +17.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.16. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.