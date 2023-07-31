ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETAO is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ETAO is 45.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETAO on July 31, 2023 was 304.77K shares.

ETAO’s Market Performance

ETAO stock saw a decrease of -4.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -38.98% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.23% for ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.54% for ETAO’s stock, with a -91.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETAO Trading at -19.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.11%, as shares sank -31.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO fell by -4.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5209. In addition, ETAO International Co. Ltd. saw -95.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.