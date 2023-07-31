Eightco Holdings Inc.’s (OCTO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, OCTO stock has gone down by -3.33%, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly plunge of -29.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.68% for Eightco Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.55% for OCTO’s stock, with a -85.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for OCTO is 2.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of OCTO was 348.78K shares.

OCTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) has decreased by -5.84 when compared to last closing price of 1.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCTO Trading at -13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4890. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -84.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.