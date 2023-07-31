Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) has jumped by 14.46 compared to previous close of 4.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMLS is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) is $8.33, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for CMLS is 17.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On July 31, 2023, CMLS’s average trading volume was 195.59K shares.

CMLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has seen a 13.99% increase in the past week, with a 45.79% rise in the past month, and a 72.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for CMLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.34% for CMLS’s stock, with a 4.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMLS stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CMLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMLS in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $21 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

CMLS Trading at 45.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +41.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMLS rose by +13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Cumulus Media Inc. saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.76 for the present operating margin

+55.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cumulus Media Inc. stands at +1.70. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS), the company’s capital structure generated 265.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.65. Total debt to assets is 67.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.