Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) by analysts is $84.99, which is $8.32 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 828.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CL was 5.26M shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 77.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Wall Street to Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive: Start Moving Units

CL’s Market Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a -2.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.38% drop in the past month, and a -2.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for CL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.23% for CL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CL Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.52. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Daniels Jennifer, who sale 24,703 shares at the price of $79.70 back on May 19. After this action, Daniels Jennifer now owns 52,769 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $1,968,930 using the latest closing price.

Massey Sally, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 14,594 shares at $81.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Massey Sally is holding 8,615 shares at $1,190,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 602.50, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.