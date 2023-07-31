Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for C is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for C is $55.44, which is $8.35 above the current price. The public float for C is 1.94B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of C on July 31, 2023 was 15.72M shares.

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.98 in relation to its previous close of 47.88. However, the company has experienced a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/23 that Americans Are Borrowing Again, Which Is Great News for Big Lenders

C’s Market Performance

Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.55% gain in the past month and a 0.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for C. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for C stock, with a simple moving average of 0.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $50.51 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

C Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.83. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.