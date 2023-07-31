Cingulate Inc. (CING) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cingulate Inc. (CING) is $6.83, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for CING is 7.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CING on July 31, 2023 was 393.65K shares.

CING) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) has dropped by -5.67 compared to previous close of 0.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CING’s Market Performance

CING’s stock has fallen by -27.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.64% and a quarterly drop of -50.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.02% for Cingulate Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.57% for CING’s stock, with a -47.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CING Trading at -40.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.92%, as shares sank -41.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING fell by -27.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7849. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw -46.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Callahan Jennifer L., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on May 15. After this action, Callahan Jennifer L. now owns 40,508 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $2,020 using the latest closing price.

Callahan Jennifer L., the Corporate Controller of Cingulate Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Callahan Jennifer L. is holding 38,508 shares at $4,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The total capital return value is set at -110.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.44. Equity return is now at value -272.10, with -139.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cingulate Inc. (CING), the company’s capital structure generated 151.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.18. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cingulate Inc. (CING) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.