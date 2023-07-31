ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.78 in comparison to its previous close of 7.93, however, the company has experienced a -1.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/26/23 that GM, Hyundai and other car manufacturers to build 30,000 fast EV chargers in challenge to Tesla

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHPT is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is $15.36, which is $7.18 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 345.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.11% of that float. On July 31, 2023, CHPT’s average trading volume was 11.19M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stock saw a decrease of -1.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.56% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for CHPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Romano Pasquale, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $8.23 back on Jul 26. After this action, Romano Pasquale now owns 4,148,054 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $41,130 using the latest closing price.

Romano Pasquale, the President and CEO of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $8.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Romano Pasquale is holding 4,148,054 shares at $41,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.34. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.11. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.