Celestica Inc. (CLS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has surged by 15.05 when compared to previous closing price of 18.01, but the company has seen a 29.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is above average at 17.15x. The 36-month beta value for CLS is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLS is $21.78, which is -$2.14 below than the current price. The public float for CLS is 97.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of CLS on July 31, 2023 was 836.90K shares.

CLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Celestica Inc. (CLS) has seen a 29.02% increase in the past week, with a 45.30% rise in the past month, and a 84.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for CLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.28% for CLS’s stock, with a 68.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLS Trading at 46.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +44.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +29.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 83.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Celestica Inc. (CLS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.