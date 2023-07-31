Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) by analysts is $9.75, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for CARM is 29.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.38% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CARM was 347.42K shares.

CARM) stock’s latest price update

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.38 compared to its previous closing price of 5.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -36.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CARM’s Market Performance

CARM’s stock has fallen by -36.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.46% and a quarterly rise of 32.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.65% for Carisma Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.44% for CARM’s stock, with a 3.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CARM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CARM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $12 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

CARM Trading at -25.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.22%, as shares sank -40.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARM fell by -36.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.95 for the present operating margin

+99.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carisma Therapeutics Inc. stands at -49.71. The total capital return value is set at -23.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (CARM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.