Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) has gone up by 30.77% for the week, with a 36.48% rise in the past month and a 32.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for BFST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.27% for BFST’s stock, with a 10.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) is 8.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BFST is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) is $21.75, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for BFST is 23.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On July 31, 2023, BFST’s average trading volume was 72.62K shares.

BFST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) has increased by 23.16 when compared to last closing price of 17.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFST stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BFST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BFST in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $20 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

BFST Trading at 35.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares surge +36.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFST rose by +30.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Business First Bancshares Inc. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFST starting from Day Rick D., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $14.60 back on May 31. After this action, Day Rick D. now owns 258,336 shares of Business First Bancshares Inc., valued at $29,200 using the latest closing price.

Manning Kathryn, the Chief Risk Officer of Business First Bancshares Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $14.34 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Manning Kathryn is holding 12,343 shares at $20,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Business First Bancshares Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST), the company’s capital structure generated 99.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 9.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.