Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) has increased by 46.36 when compared to last closing price of 5.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) is $3.00, which is $52.17 above the current market price. The public float for BJDX is 0.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BJDX on July 31, 2023 was 248.61K shares.

BJDX’s Market Performance

BJDX stock saw an increase of 29.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 78.20% and a quarterly increase of 24.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.24% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.16% for BJDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.99% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at 56.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.55%, as shares surge +89.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +29.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw 3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Fisher Kenneth R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 26. After this action, Fisher Kenneth R now owns 40,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at -3733.11. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -67.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.