Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has soared by 4.68 in relation to previous closing price of 1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $3.00, which is $0.71 above the current market price. The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on July 31, 2023 was 8.44M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF’s stock has seen a 2.87% increase for the week, with a 24.31% rise in the past month and a 46.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.20% for Bitfarms Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.46% for BITF’s stock, with a 76.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $2 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

BITF Trading at 25.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +26.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7660. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 306.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -87.40, with -64.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.