Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is $68.00, which is $64.84 above the current market price. The public float for BNTC is 1.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNTC on July 31, 2023 was 309.27K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) has decreased by -6.78 when compared to last closing price of 3.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNTC’s Market Performance

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has experienced a -14.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.65% drop in the past month, and a -7.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.33% for BNTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.33% for BNTC’s stock, with a -14.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BNTC Trading at -18.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.38%, as shares sank -21.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC fell by -14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw 9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24457.53 for the present operating margin

-449.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stands at -24942.47. The total capital return value is set at -149.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.29. Equity return is now at value -256.00, with -180.70 for asset returns.

Based on Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), the company’s capital structure generated 28.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.96. Total debt to assets is 13.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,346.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.