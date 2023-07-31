Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVGR is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is $1.60, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for AVGR is 7.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On July 31, 2023, AVGR’s average trading volume was 90.17K shares.

AVGR’s Market Performance

AVGR stock saw an increase of -19.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.55% and a quarterly increase of 28.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.33% for Avinger Inc. (AVGR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.03% for AVGR’s stock, with a -24.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AVGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2021.

AVGR Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGR fell by -19.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7837. In addition, Avinger Inc. saw -34.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGR starting from Subainati Nabeel Paul, who sale 223 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Subainati Nabeel Paul now owns 85,672 shares of Avinger Inc., valued at $181 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-192.88 for the present operating margin

+32.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avinger Inc. stands at -213.02. The total capital return value is set at -69.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.67.

Based on Avinger Inc. (AVGR), the company’s capital structure generated 394.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.78. Total debt to assets is 67.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avinger Inc. (AVGR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.