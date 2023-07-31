Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) by analysts is $7.08, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for AUTL is 158.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of AUTL was 724.53K shares.

AUTL) stock’s latest price update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL)’s stock price has soared by 17.04 in relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/21 that Blackstone to Invest in Autolus Therapeutics

AUTL’s Market Performance

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has seen a 10.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.12% gain in the past month and a 82.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for AUTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.05% for AUTL’s stock, with a 37.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +38.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 66.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -39.70 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.