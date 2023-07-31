Assessing the Risk and Potential of Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) Stock

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has seen a 17.33% increase in the past week, with a 21.61% gain in the past month, and a 275.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.46% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of 124.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OPEN is at 2.06.

The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.96% of that float. The average trading volume for OPEN on July 31, 2023 was 25.75M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has increased by 13.88 compared to its previous closing price of 4.25. However, the company has seen a 17.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at 45.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares surge +18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +138.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +17.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 317.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Meyer Megan D., who sale 39,579 shares at the price of $4.35 back on Jul 17. After this action, Meyer Megan D. now owns 2,828,949 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $172,099 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina sale 6,492 shares at $4.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 724,960 shares at $28,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.