Arrival (ARVL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.48.

The average price predicted for Arrival (ARVL) by analysts is $268.44, The public float for ARVL is 8.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.30% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ARVL was 720.81K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARVL) stock’s latest price update

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL)’s stock price has soared by 13.78 in relation to previous closing price of 1.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/30/22 that Arrival Stock Soars as Microfactory Builds First Electric Van

ARVL’s Market Performance

Arrival (ARVL) has seen a 11.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.53% decline in the past month and a 0.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.56% for ARVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for ARVL’s stock, with a -81.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

ARVL Trading at -13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares sank -15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL rose by +11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Arrival saw -72.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arrival (ARVL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.