Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR)’s stock price has increased by 5.04 compared to its previous closing price of 25.40. However, the company has seen a 10.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is 6.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AR is 3.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is $30.75, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 276.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On July 31, 2023, AR’s average trading volume was 5.75M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR’s stock has seen a 10.07% increase for the week, with a 20.61% rise in the past month and a 22.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for Antero Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.07% for AR’s stock, with a -2.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $27 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

AR Trading at 18.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.79. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -13.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $21.07 back on May 05. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 941,832 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $3,160,500 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 779,755 shares at $31.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,000,000 shares at $24,435,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corporation (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.