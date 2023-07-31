Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

The 36-month beta value for MLCO is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MLCO is $17.50, which is $2.24 above than the current price. The public float for MLCO is 147.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume of MLCO on July 31, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

MLCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) has jumped by 1.86 compared to previous close of 13.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO’s stock has risen by 6.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.30% and a quarterly rise of 0.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.25% for MLCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $16.30 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

MLCO Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO rose by +6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.97. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.89 for the present operating margin

-15.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at -68.93. The total capital return value is set at -8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.65. Equity return is now at value 115.40, with -9.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.