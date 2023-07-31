Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

The 36-month beta value for HUT is also noteworthy at 3.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HUT is $2.03, The public float for HUT is 219.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. The average trading volume of HUT on July 31, 2023 was 11.35M shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.45 compared to its previous closing price of 3.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUT’s Market Performance

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has seen a -4.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.73% gain in the past month and a 91.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for HUT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for HUT’s stock, with a 80.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

HUT Trading at 24.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw 309.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.06 for the present operating margin

-26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -161.14. The total capital return value is set at -15.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.89. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.