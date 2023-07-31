Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

The 36-month beta value for VINE is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VINE is 6.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.19% of that float. The average trading volume of VINE on July 31, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

VINE) stock’s latest price update

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE)’s stock price has dropped by -17.30 in relation to previous closing price of 0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VINE’s Market Performance

VINE’s stock has risen by 10.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 127.02% and a quarterly rise of 21.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 37.35% for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.26% for VINE’s stock, with a -42.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VINE Trading at 17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.32%, as shares surge +125.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE rose by +10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4745. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw -46.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Jul 13. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 868,093 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., valued at $3,550 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 873,093 shares at $3,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-532.65 for the present operating margin

+10.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stands at -531.56. Equity return is now at value -167.70, with -130.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.