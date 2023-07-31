Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is above average at 115.66x. The 36-month beta value for CCJ is also noteworthy at 0.98.

The public float for CCJ is 432.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on July 31, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

The stock price of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has jumped by 2.49 compared to previous close of 33.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ’s stock has risen by 5.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.74% and a quarterly rise of 26.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Cameco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.05% for CCJ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.16% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.11. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 53.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corporation (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.