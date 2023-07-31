Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRSH is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 6.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. The average trading volume of BRSH on July 31, 2023 was 598.24K shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has jumped by 14.41 compared to previous close of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH’s stock has fallen by -1.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.20% and a quarterly drop of -42.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.55% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.77% for BRSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -67.24% for the last 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -40.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares sank -37.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1875. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -67.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.