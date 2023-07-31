Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI)

The 36-month beta value for AHI is also noteworthy at 3.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AHI is $3.00, which is -$0.37 below than the current price. The public float for AHI is 7.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume of AHI on July 31, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) has dropped by -7.02 compared to previous close of 3.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHI’s Market Performance

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a -15.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -35.35% decline in the past month and a 136.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.55% for AHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.33% for AHI’s stock, with a 53.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHI Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -33.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI fell by -15.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 101.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 90.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.