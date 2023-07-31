AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMSF is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMSF is $56.67, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for AMSF is 18.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for AMSF on July 31, 2023 was 87.53K shares.

The stock of AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) has decreased by -5.24 when compared to last closing price of 55.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMSF’s Market Performance

AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) has seen a -2.82% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.92% gain in the past month and a -4.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for AMSF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for AMSF’s stock, with a 0.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSF stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for AMSF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMSF in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $58 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

AMSF Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSF fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.53. In addition, AMERISAFE Inc. saw 1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSF starting from McCray Andrew B., who sale 978 shares at the price of $54.42 back on May 22. After this action, McCray Andrew B. now owns 8,382 shares of AMERISAFE Inc., valued at $53,223 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMERISAFE Inc. stands at +18.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.50. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMERISAFE Inc. (AMSF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.