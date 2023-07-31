Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.01x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) by analysts is $8.00, The public float for ALLR is 0.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.33% of that float. On July 31, 2023, the average trading volume of ALLR was 386.35K shares.

ALLR) stock’s latest price update

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s stock price has plunge by 7.60relation to previous closing price of 2.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLR’s Market Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a -2.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -61.34% decline in the past month and a -83.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.66% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.02% for ALLR’s stock, with a -99.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -60.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -55.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -99.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.