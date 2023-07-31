A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZ is 2.39.

The public float for AZ is 18.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZ on July 31, 2023 was 152.44K shares.

AZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) has jumped by 12.78 compared to previous close of 1.80.

AZ’s Market Performance

AZ’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.12% and a quarterly rise of 87.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.64% for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.43% for AZ’s stock, with a 25.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 20th of the previous year 2022.

AZ Trading at -6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZ remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. saw 59.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.61 for the present operating margin

+15.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. stands at -196.20. Equity return is now at value -303.40, with -162.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.