World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is $125.14, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for WWE is 42.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWE on July 28, 2023 was 662.16K shares.

WWE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 105.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that WWE Deal Is a Bet on Live Sports Streaming

WWE’s Market Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has experienced a -2.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.31% drop in the past month, and a -0.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for WWE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for WWE’s stock, with a 16.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWE Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.53. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 53.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.