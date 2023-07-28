What Recent Market Trends Mean for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s (TCBI) Stock

The stock of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has seen a -4.54% decrease in the past week, with a 22.33% gain in the past month, and a 24.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for TCBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.51% for TCBI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Right Now?

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCBI is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TCBI is $66.43, which is $2.23 above the current price. The public float for TCBI is 47.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCBI on July 28, 2023 was 477.00K shares.

TCBI) stock’s latest price update

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.28relation to previous closing price of 64.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TCBI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TCBI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

TCBI Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBI fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.60. In addition, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. saw 3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBI starting from STALLINGS ROBERT W, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $61.98 back on Jul 25. After this action, STALLINGS ROBERT W now owns 259,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., valued at $123,960 using the latest closing price.

Whitley Laura L, the Director of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $54.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Whitley Laura L is holding 2,000 shares at $108,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 7.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.