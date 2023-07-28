What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA) Stock

In the past week, PBA stock has gone down by -0.32%, with a monthly gain of 2.21% and a quarterly plunge of -3.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Pembina Pipeline Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for PBA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is 8.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBA is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is $39.23, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for PBA is 549.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On July 28, 2023, PBA’s average trading volume was 743.53K shares.

PBA) stock’s latest price update

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.32 in relation to its previous close of 30.97. However, the company has experienced a -0.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBA Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBA fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.06. In addition, Pembina Pipeline Corporation saw -7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.97 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at +25.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.54.

Based on Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.75. Total debt to assets is 35.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.