West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has seen a -6.30% decrease in the past week, with a -3.91% drop in the past month, and a -0.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for WST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.32% for WST stock, with a simple moving average of 17.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) Right Now?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) by analysts is $377.86, which is $27.66 above the current market price. The public float for WST is 73.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of WST was 390.84K shares.

WST) stock’s latest price update

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.46 in relation to its previous close of 379.42. However, the company has experienced a -6.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of WST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $405 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

WST Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $378.12. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. saw 50.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from Witherspoon Charles, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $343.05 back on May 30. After this action, Witherspoon Charles now owns 1,829 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., valued at $343,050 using the latest closing price.

Green Eric Mark, the President & CEO of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., sale 44,000 shares at $363.10 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Green Eric Mark is holding 134,574 shares at $15,976,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.46 for the present operating margin

+39.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stands at +20.30. The total capital return value is set at 26.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.96. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST), the company’s capital structure generated 11.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.59. Total debt to assets is 8.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.