Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) has decreased by -16.77 when compared to last closing price of 3.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) is $12.06, which is $9.33 above the current market price. The public float for HOWL is 25.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOWL on July 28, 2023 was 40.48K shares.

HOWL’s Market Performance

HOWL stock saw an increase of -19.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.37% and a quarterly increase of 18.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.19% for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.94% for HOWL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOWL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOWL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

HOWL Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.35%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOWL fell by -19.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. saw 33.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOWL starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 1,853,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Jan 06. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 5,701,056 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,095,130 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-341.78 for the present operating margin

+84.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stands at -328.09. Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -28.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.