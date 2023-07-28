Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) has decreased by -1.54 when compared to last closing price of 75.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.15.

The public float for VOYA is 97.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for VOYA on July 28, 2023 was 914.08K shares.

VOYA’s Market Performance

VOYA’s stock has seen a 0.26% increase for the week, with a 6.10% rise in the past month and a -1.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for Voya Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for VOYA’s stock, with a 7.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

VOYA Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.57. In addition, Voya Financial Inc. saw 21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who sale 39,724 shares at the price of $75.24 back on Mar 06. After this action, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now owns 149,671 shares of Voya Financial Inc., valued at $2,988,842 using the latest closing price.

SILVA KEVIN D sale 17,500 shares at $74.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that SILVA KEVIN D is holding 2,130 shares at $1,308,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.