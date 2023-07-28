VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has dropped by -8.08 compared to previous close of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is 4.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is $5.00, The public float for VVPR is 13.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On July 28, 2023, VVPR’s average trading volume was 835.43K shares.

VVPR’s Market Performance

VVPR stock saw a decrease of -12.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.63% and a quarterly a decrease of 60.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.08% for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.59% for VVPR’s stock, with a 16.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VVPR Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -20.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR fell by -12.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6373. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 131.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.43 for the present operating margin

-6.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -93.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.81. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 41.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.