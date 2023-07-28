Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.41 in comparison to its previous close of 25.32, however, the company has experienced a -1.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) is 7.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIST is 2.12.

The public float for VIST is 89.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On July 28, 2023, VIST’s average trading volume was 706.13K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stock saw an increase of -1.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.57% and a quarterly increase of 26.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for VIST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.94% for the last 200 days.

VIST Trading at 8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.59. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. saw 63.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.