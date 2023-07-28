Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VTYX is at -0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VTYX is $57.58, which is $21.96 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 54.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.37% of that float. The average trading volume for VTYX on July 28, 2023 was 733.76K shares.

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) has decreased by -1.63 when compared to last closing price of 36.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTYX’s Market Performance

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has seen a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.38% gain in the past month and a -2.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for VTYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for VTYX’s stock, with a 3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $63 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.92. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw 8.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from Auster Martin, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $35.54 back on Jul 25. After this action, Auster Martin now owns 47,649 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $995,044 using the latest closing price.

NSV Partners III LP, the 10% Owner of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., sale 3,275 shares at $37.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that NSV Partners III LP is holding 8,556,866 shares at $123,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.