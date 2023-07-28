Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) is 23.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNDA is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is $7.00, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for VNDA is 55.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On July 28, 2023, VNDA’s average trading volume was 566.34K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VNDA) stock’s latest price update

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.77relation to previous closing price of 6.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VNDA’s Market Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has seen a 0.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.62% decline in the past month and a 2.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for VNDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.23% for VNDA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

VNDA Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Moran Kevin Patrick, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Jun 15. After this action, Moran Kevin Patrick now owns 122,926 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $100,710 using the latest closing price.

Williams Timothy, the SVP & General Counsel of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 14,600 shares at $6.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Williams Timothy is holding 88,913 shares at $95,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+89.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.